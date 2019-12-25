Play

Vitale (knee) was a non-participant on Wednesday's practice estimation, Ryan Wood of the Green Bay Press-Gazette reports.

Vitale appears to have picked up a knee injury during Week 16's win over the Vikings, though it's worth noting Packers didn't actually practice Christmas Day. The fullback's participation in practice over the rest of the week will reveal further information about his Week 17 availability.

More News

Compete for $5,000 or Start a Pool with Playoff Pick’em

Compete for Cash Start a Pool
Our Latest Stories
Compete for $5,000
Pick Playoff Games & Play for Cash
PLAY
Start a Pool
Invite & Compete Against Your Friends