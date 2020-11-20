Shepherd (shoulder) logged a full practice session Thursday.
Shepherd was inactive for Green Bay's Week 10 matchup against the Jaguars, but improvement from limited to full practice participation between Wednesday and Thursday bodes well for his status. The North Dakota State product has recorded five receptions for 46 yards over six appearances this year, also making an impact on special teams with four kick-return attempts for a total of 89 yards and one punt return for six yards.
