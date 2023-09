The Chargers waived Shepherd (undisclosed) from injured reserve with an injury settlement Friday, Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston reports.

Los Angeles waived/injured the 27-year-old Tuesday and he was reverted to IR after clearing waivers Wednesday. Shepherd had his last in-game action in 2020 with Green Bay, playing primarily as a return man. In 14 career games, the wideout has returned 20 kicks for a total of 418 yards.