Shepherd has been let go from the Broncos' practice squad, Aric DiLalla of the Broncos' official site reports.

Shepherd enterd Denver as an undrafted free agent in early August. He failed to earn a spot on their 53-man roster during final cuts, but subsequently reverted to their practice squad. He has seemingly not shwoed enough to hang on to a spot, and will now be free to look for a new opportunity.