Play

Packers' Davante Adams: Ready to go Sunday

Adams (toe) doesn't have a designation for Sunday's contest versus the Panthers, Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com reports.

Adams followed an LP/LP/LP practice regimen for the second week in a row, but his toe injury won't follow him into the weekend this time around. He'll thus be able to take aim at a Carolina defense that has given up 180 receiving yards per game and six total touchdowns to wideouts in eight games this season.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories