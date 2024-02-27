Raiders GM Tom Telesco said Tuesday that Adams won't be traded this offseason, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Adams has three seasons remaining on his contract, including a full guarantee of his $16.89 million base salary for 2024. The number is reasonable enough that he'd have considerable trade value, but it sounds like the Raiders are more inclined to keep him around, figuring the 31-year-old wideout can not only help them win games but also get a better evaluation on whoever ends up playing quarterback. That said, Telesco might change his mind if another team makes a strong offer.