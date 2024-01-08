Adams caught five of eight targets for 46 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 27-14 win over the Broncos.

Adams hauled in a three-yard touchdown to close the second quarter, marking his eighth score of the season. With five grabs, Adams also topped the 100-catch plateau for the fourth straight year, finishing the campaign with 103 receptions on 175 targets for 1,144 yards and the aforementioned eight TDs. Even with inconsistent quarterback play, Adams remains one of the league's most impactful wideouts, making him a reliable commodity heading into the offseason.