Adams gathered in just one of six targets for four yards during Monday's 20-14 win in Kansas City.

Chiefs cornerback L'Jarius Sneed had the unenviable task of covering Adams, and the result was the wide receiver's quietest outing of the season. It was a far cry from the 8-101-1 line on 12 targets that Adams put together in a Week 15 win against the Chargers, and he also remains 28 yards shy of his fourth consecutive 1,000-yard campaign with two games to play in the regular season. He'll look to get back on track Sunday at Indianapolis.