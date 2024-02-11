The NFL will not discipline Adams for the 2022 incident in which he shoved a photographer following a loss to Kansas City, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.

Adams pushed a photographer as he was leaving the field following the 2022 defeat, and the star wideout was originally charged with misdemeanor assault. That charge was later dismissed, but the NFL's investigation into the incident remained open. It now appears that the league's probe has been closed with a decision to not dole out any discipline to Adams. From a fantasy perspective, that means managers won't have to ponder whether Adams will need to miss any games as a result of the incident, though his 2024 ADP may be due for a drop after he posted his lowest receiving yardage and touchdown totals in four years last season.