Adams brought in eight of 12 targets for 101 yards and a touchdown in the Raiders' 63-21 win over the Chargers on Thursday night.

Adams led the Raiders in receptions, receiving yards and targets across the board in the completely unexpected offensive breakout from a team that had been shut out just four days earlier. The perennial Pro Bowl wideout contributed to the jaw-dropping point total with a three-yard scoring grab on a pass from Jakobi Meyers=that capped the opening drive of the second half and served as Adams' fourth touchdown of the campaign. Adams' yardage total also qualified as his second highest of the campaign and second one over the century mark, affording him plenty of momentum going into a Week 16 divisional road showdown against the Chiefs on Christmas Day.