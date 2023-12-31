Adams caught 13 of 21 targets for 126 yards and two touchdowns in Sunday's 23-20 loss to the Colts.

The wideout was by far Aidan O'Connell's favorite target on the afternoon, as Jakobi Meyers was a distant second on the Raiders with a 6-56-0 line on 10 targets. Adams has topped the century mark in yards and gotten into the end zone in two of the last three games, and the late-season surge has left him just two catches short of his fifth career campaign with 100 receptions and 1,000 receiving yards. While his future with the Raiders remains uncertain and the team has been eliminated from the postseason, expect Adams to at least play enough in Week 18 against the Broncos to reach that milestone.