Bakhtiari has signed a four-year extension with the Packers which will offer him $23 million per season, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Bakhtiari becomes the highest-paid offensive lineman in league history on a per-year basis, a well-deserved honor for a player with three Pro Bowl nods over the past four seasons. The one-time All-Pro had missed Green Bay's preceding three games with a chest injury entering Week 10, but he was able to suit up Sunday against the Jaguars after contributing a week of full practice participation. The 2013 fourth-round draft choice has turned himself into a star lineman in the NFL, and he will now be responsible for protecting the blind side of Green Bay quarterbacks through 2024.