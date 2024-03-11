Bakhtiari will be released by the Packers ahead of the start of the new league year Wednesday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Bakhtiari has struggled to stay on the field since suffering an ACL tear in 2020, which has led to him appearing in just 13 games since the injury happened. He missed all but one game in the 2023 campaign after he dealt with swelling in his knee, which led to him undergoing multiple procedures. A three-time Pro Bowler and two-time All-Pro in his prime, the veteran offensive lineman was hopeful to be healthy in 2024. If so, he'll have to do so with a new team after spending 11 years in Green Bay.