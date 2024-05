Bakhtiari (knee) had a positive follow-up exam with expert Dr. Brian Cole, and Cole proclaimed him on schedule for a 2024 season return, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Bakhtiari was released by the Packers in March, but previously stated he had every intention of suiting up somewhere for the 2024 campaign, as long as he was healthy enough to do so. The two-time first-team All-Pro tackle likely will be able to garner interest from multiple NFL teams once he can start working out for them.