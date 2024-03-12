Bakhtiari was released by the Packers with a failed physical designation Monday, per the NFL's transaction log.

The five-time All-Pro appeared in just one game in 2023 due to swelling in his knee. Bakhtiari tore his ACL in 2020 and has appeared in just 13 games since then. The 2013 fourth-round pick has played all 11 of his NFL seasons with the Packers.