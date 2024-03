Bakhtiari (knee) plans to play in 2024, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Bakhtiari was released by the Packers last Monday after missing the majority of the team's games since 2020 due to injuries. However, that doesn't mean he's ready to hang up his cleats. According to Rapoport, the 32-year-old is diligently rehabbing and focused on returning to play. If he can prove himself healthy, the former All-Pro tackle will likely be able to garner interest from multiple NFL teams.