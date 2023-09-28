Bakhtiari (knee) has been ruled out for Green Bay's game against Detroit on Thursday, Ryan Wood of USA Today reports.
Bakhtiari has not played since Week 1 as he continues to deal with swelling in his knee. With the 31-year-old ruled out once again, Rasheed Walker will get the start at left tackle.
