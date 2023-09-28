Bakhtiari underwent arthroscopic surgery on his left knee Wednesday, while another procedure is on the docket in the next few weeks that will give him a chance to play at 100 percent next season, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

The Packers haven't officially ruled out Bakhtiari for the current campaign, as they merely placed him on injured reserve Thursday. Under normal circumstances, he would have a chance to return after missing four games, but Rapoport's report indicates Green Bay's starting left tackle won't be able to do so, either Week 9 against the Rams or for the rest of the season. As long as Bakhtiari is sidelined, Rasheed Walker will nail down left tackle for the team.