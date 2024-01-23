Campbell made 75 tackles (46 solo), recovered a fumble and deflected a pass over 11 games in the 2023 season.

Campbell averaged nearly as many tackles on a per-game basis as he did in 2022, but with the missed games due to injury he finished with just over half of the career-best 146 tackles he recorded in 2021. The 30-year-old is under contract with the Packers for three more years, but with his production taking a dip, the team could opt to move on over the offseason.