Campbell will be released by the Packers before Wednesday, Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com reports.

Campbell's exit comes as the veteran linebacker completed his third season with the team. The 30-year-old played in 11 regular-season games in 2023, while missing time with a neck injury, and compiling 73 combined tackles. His departure was considered a cap-saving move for Green Bay, although it's not yet clear how much money the team will save.