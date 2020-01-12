Packers' Dexter Williams: Inactive for divisional-round game
Williams (illness) is inactive for Sunday's playoff game against the Seahawks.
Williams is one of multiple Packers battling an illness this week, and he'll miss Sunday's divisional-round tilt as a result. Given that Aaron Jones and Jamaal Williams are both active, Williams was an unlikely candidate to handle offensive snaps even if fully healthy.
