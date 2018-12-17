Graham caught three of five passes for 32 yards during Sunday's 24-17 loss to Chicago.

Graham was lamenting his mediocre season just days ago. The realization didn't help as the pass-catching tight end was held to 50 yards or less for the sixth straight game, and he's failed to score in any of those contests. He was able to recreate some of the magic of earlier in his career at times this season, but Graham has slid down along with the Packers as a whole over the past month. Sunday brings a solid matchup against a so-so Jets pass defense, but -- given recent trends -- how much faith would you put in the Packers at this point?