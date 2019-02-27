Packers' Jimmy Graham: Likely getting another chance
General manager Brian Gutekunst suggested Graham will stay with the Packers for 2019, Jim Owczarski of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.
Apparently unbothered by a 55-636-2 receiving line on 89 targets (7.1 YPT) in an Aaron Rodgers offense, Gutekunst expressed his belief that the tight end was productive in 2018. It would be hard to argue against dropping Graham after the first season of his three-year, $30 contract, but the Packers seemingly anticipate the 32-year-old improving his performance under new head coach Matt LaFleur. The team will need to make a final decision before March 15 when Graham is scheduled to receive a $5 million roster bonus.
More News
-
Packers' Jimmy Graham: Still in plans for Green Bay•
-
Packers' Jimmy Graham: May not stay in Green Bay•
-
Packers' Jimmy Graham: Modest output in first year as Packer•
-
Packers' Jimmy Graham: Cleared for Week 17•
-
Packers' Jimmy Graham: Limited participant Thursday•
-
Packers' Jimmy Graham: Returns to practice•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Free agent and cap casualties list
Here's our up-to-date list of free agents and potential salary-cap cuts that will impact your...
-
Conner, JuJu ready to star for Steelers
With Le'Veon Bell and Antonio Brown leaving Pittsburgh, the Steelers will have new stars in...
-
Ranking free agents, cap casualties
Le'Veon Bell and Tevin Coleman are just two of several players who could be changing teams...
-
Best landing spot for Le'Veon Bell
Where will Le'Veon Bell keep first-round Fantasy value? Dave Richard has some ideas.
-
Best landing spot for Antonio Brown
If Antonio Brown is going to be on a new team in 2019, it better be one of these with a great...
-
Flacco to DEN: Does it matter?
What will trade acquisition Joe Flacco mean for the Broncos in Fantasy?