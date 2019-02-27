General manager Brian Gutekunst suggested Graham will stay with the Packers for 2019, Jim Owczarski of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

Apparently unbothered by a 55-636-2 receiving line on 89 targets (7.1 YPT) in an Aaron Rodgers offense, Gutekunst expressed his belief that the tight end was productive in 2018. It would be hard to argue against dropping Graham after the first season of his three-year, $30 contract, but the Packers seemingly anticipate the 32-year-old improving his performance under new head coach Matt LaFleur. The team will need to make a final decision before March 15 when Graham is scheduled to receive a $5 million roster bonus.