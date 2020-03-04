Play

Graham is expected to part ways with the Packers, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Graham would earn $11.7 million in 2020 if the Packers were retain him, and the Packers would save $8 million of that figure by cutting him. He caught just 38 passes for 447 yards and three touchdowns in 2019, making it hard to justify Green Bay keeping the veteran tight end in house barring a pay cut. The team could reasonably instead opt to give 2019 third-round pick Jace Sternberger the opportunity to start in 2020.

