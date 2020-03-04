Packers' Jimmy Graham: Likely to leave Green Bay
Graham is expected to part ways with the Packers, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
Graham would earn $11.7 million in 2020 if the Packers were retain him, and the Packers would save $8 million of that figure by cutting him. He caught just 38 passes for 447 yards and three touchdowns in 2019, making it hard to justify Green Bay keeping the veteran tight end in house barring a pay cut. The team could reasonably instead opt to give 2019 third-round pick Jace Sternberger the opportunity to start in 2020.
More News
-
Packers' Jimmy Graham: Could stay with Packers?•
-
Packers' Jimmy Graham: Big catch in season-ending loss•
-
Packers' Jimmy Graham: Nets 49 receiving yards•
-
Packers' Jimmy Graham: Gets in some practice Thursday•
-
Packers' Jimmy Graham: Most receptions since Week 9•
-
Packers' Jimmy Graham: One catch in win•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Jordan Love Prospect Profile
Two years of very different quarterback play at Utah State is leading to mixed takes on Jordan...
-
Dynasty rankings, rookies, and more
Looking for all of the Dynasty Fantasy Football and 2020 NFL Draft content currently at CBS...
-
Laviska Shenault prospect profile
At 6-1, 227 pounds, Laviska Shenault is a physical receiver with an impressive production record.
-
3/3 Fantasy Football Today Podcast
The FFT crew goes to the wishing well, choosing the ideal landing spots for the top available...
-
3/2 Fantasy Football Today Podcast
The Fantasy impact of Philip Rivers going to IND, our thoughts on A.J. Green with a rookie...
-
Dynasty mock draft: Old times
There were multiple team-building strategies on display in our most recent Dynasty mock draft.