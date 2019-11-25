Packers' Jimmy Graham: Limited to one reception
Graham caught one pass for seven yards in Sunday's loss to the 49ers.
Graham could have had a few more yards had he come down with a tough catch in the second quarter, but he was only targeted twice on a night the 49ers shut down the entire Packers passing game. Graham's quiet evening did not come as much or a surprise against a San Francisco team that has shut down opposing tight ends all season; and in the same manner, fantasy players should not be shocked if Graham struggles again in Week 13 facing a Giants team that has limited opposing tight ends to just 3.1 receptions and 34.7 yards per game -- and just one touchdown -- from Week 2 onward.
More News
-
Packers' Jimmy Graham: Catches two passes in victory•
-
Packers' Jimmy Graham: Four receptions in defeat•
-
Packers' Jimmy Graham: Available to play Week 9•
-
Packers' Jimmy Graham: Remains limited at practice•
-
Packers' Jimmy Graham: Listed as limited Wednesday•
-
Packers' Jimmy Graham: Meager production in win•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Believe It or Not: Star turns
Heath Cummings tells you all about what you should and shouldn't believe in from Week 12 of...
-
11/24 Fantasy Football Today Podcast
The Fantasy Football Today crew recaps Week 12, identifying Waiver Wire targets, winners, and...
-
Early Waivers: League winners?
Three running backs available in many leagues could make the difference in the final weeks...
-
Week 12 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Your faith in some of the biggest names in Fantasy has been tested so far this season, but...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Wide receivers
Who should be in your lineup and who should you leave on the bench for Week 12? Jamey Eisenberg...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Running backs
Get help with setting your lineup in Week 12 with Jamey Eisenberg's look at his top starts...