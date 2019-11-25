Graham caught one pass for seven yards in Sunday's loss to the 49ers.

Graham could have had a few more yards had he come down with a tough catch in the second quarter, but he was only targeted twice on a night the 49ers shut down the entire Packers passing game. Graham's quiet evening did not come as much or a surprise against a San Francisco team that has shut down opposing tight ends all season; and in the same manner, fantasy players should not be shocked if Graham struggles again in Week 13 facing a Giants team that has limited opposing tight ends to just 3.1 receptions and 34.7 yards per game -- and just one touchdown -- from Week 2 onward.