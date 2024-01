Owens (knee) was deemed a limited participant in Wednesday's practice walkthrough.

Owens has been dealing with a knee injury for over a month, but the issue has yet to cost him any time. In fact, the starting safety has played every one of the Packers' defensive snaps since Week 13. With that in mind, it seems very likely that he'll be able to suit up for Sunday's wild-card game against the Cowboys, barring any setbacks.