Owens (knee) has no injury designation ahead of Sunday's game against the Bears, Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com reports.

Owens has been dealing with a lingering knee injury over the last couple of weeks, but it seems as if that issue won't stop him from suiting up Sunday. The 28-year-old has been all over the place for Green Bay's defense this year, and he'll look to add to his 78 total tackles on the season in a crucial Week 18 matchup against the Bears.