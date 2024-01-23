Owens recorded 84 tackles (58 solo), a sack, three pass deflections, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery for a touchdown over 17 games in the 2023 season.

Owens was not quite as involved in his first season with Green Bay as he was in his final season with Houston, but he still wound up starting 11 games and finishing third among Packers in total tackles. He signed a one-year deal with the team last offseason, so it remains to be seen who he will be suiting up for when the 2024 campaign gets underway.