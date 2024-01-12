Owens (knee) was limited in Thursday's practice.

Owens was estimated as limited in Wednesday's walkthrough. He's been dealing with the knee issue for weeks but has yet to miss a game. Owens played 70 percent of the Packers' defensive snaps this season, starting in 11 of 17 appearances. He finished the regular season with 84 tackles (58 solo), three pass breakups, one forced fumble and a fumble recovery that Owens returned for a touchdown.