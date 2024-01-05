Owens (knee) was a limited participant at the Packers' practice on Thursday.
Owens was limited for the second day in a row to open the week, but considering he played in the team's Week 17 win over the Vikings, he still seems likely to play Sunday versus the Bears. More information on the safety's status will be provided on Green Bay's final injury report Friday.
More News
-
Packers' Jonathan Owens: Limited to open week•
-
Packers' Jonathan Owens: Records four tackles in Week 17 win•
-
Packers' Jonathan Owens: Will play at Minnesota•
-
Packers' Jonathan Owens: Considered limited Wednesday•
-
Packers' Jonathan Owens: Good to go versus Carolina•
-
Packers' Jonathan Owens: Limited at practice Wednesday•