Owens (knee) has no injury designation ahead of Sunday's game against the Cowboys, Wes Hodklewicz of the Packers' official site reports.

Owens has been dealing with this knee issue for over a month now, and it seems as if he'll be able to play through the pain once again Sunday. The 28-year-old has been having one of the best seasons of his career in his first year in Green Bay, recording 84 total tackles, including 1.0 sack and one additional tackle for loss, while also deflecting three passes in 17 games.