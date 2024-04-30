The Packers drafted MarShawn Lloyd in the third round of the 2024 NFL Draft to join Jacobs and AJ Dillon in their remade backfield, Matt Schneidman of The Athletic report.

The decision to release Aaron Jones and sign Jacobs as a replacement likely had a lot to do with the latter being younger, larger and more capable of handling big workloads. It's nonetheless a bit difficult to project Jacobs' touch/snap counts for the upcoming season, as coach Matt LaFleur has almost always used a two-back approach when he's had his top two RBs healthy. On the other hand, there were a bunch of instances when LaFleur leaned heavily on Jones or Dillon (or Jamaal Williams before that) when the other guy wasn't available (rather than giving the third-stringer a large role). The extent of Jacobs' usage may thus depend on LaFleur's confidence in Dillon and/or Lloyd more so than Jacobs' perceived ability to take on huge workloads. Dillon plodded through 2023 and has seen his YPC drop with each passing season in the NFL, while Lloyd looks faster and more explosive but comes with glaring ball-security issues after fumbling at least eight times on 325 touches during his college career.