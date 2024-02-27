GM Tom Telesco said Tuesday that the Raiders will make an effort to re-sign Jacobs (quadriceps) even though a franchise tag isn't expected, Paul Gutierrez of ESPN.com reports. "We're going to explore pretty hard and see if we can bring [Jacobs] back," said Telesco.

Telesco all but confirmed a recent Adam Schefter report suggesting Jacobs won't get a franchise tag. That's no surprise given the $14.15 million price combined with Jacobs' disappointing 2023 campaign, but it doesn't mean the Raiders aren't interested in bring him back on a cheaper deal. What's less clear is if they'll make a serious effort to re-sign him before free agency or simply let him test the market once the legal tampering period begins March 11.