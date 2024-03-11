Jacobs is slated to sign with the Packers and become the team's clear top running back, with Aaron Jones being released and AJ Dillon poised for free agency, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Jacobs initially looked set to join Jones atop Green Bay's depth chart after agreeing to terms with the team, but he instead now has a clear path to a true workhorse role. It's still possible that Jones, or even Dillon, could end up re-signing with the Packers after testing the free agent market, but it remains to be seen how much Green Bay will be willing to invest in the backfield after already making a one big splash in the form of Jacobs. Though he missed four games last season and was forced to overcome questionable quarterback play, Jacobs managed to accrue 1,101 yards from scrimmage and six touchdowns in 2023. His 3.5 YPC was a career-worst mark, but at just 26 years old and only two years removed from having led the NFL with 1,653 rushing yards in 2022, Jacobs' ceiling upside as the true No. 1 RB for the Packers could be tremendous.