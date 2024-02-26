Jacobs (quadriceps) isn't likely to receive a franchise tag from the Raiders and figures to become a free agent in March, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

It would cost the Raiders about $14.15 million to tag Jacobs for a second straight offseason, and this time he's coming off a disappointing, injury-shorted year rather than a career-best breakout campaign. After taking 340 carries for a league-high 1,653 yards (4.9 YPC) in 2022, the 223-pound RB dropped to 233 carries for 805 yards (3.5 YPC) in 2023 before missing the final four games with a quad injury. Jacobs still figures to command starter money when he hits free agency a month after his 26th birthday, but it won't compare to what he would've gotten on the open market last offseason if the Raiders hadn't tagged him. It doesn't help that the upcoming free-agent class is a strong one for RBs, with other potential options including Saquon Barkley, Tony Pollard, Derrick Henry, Austin Ekeler, D'Andre Swift and Devin Singletary.