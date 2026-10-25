Jacobs is expected to start in his season debut Sunday against the Lions, but the extent of his role is likely to be decided upon as the game unfolds, according to Jay Glazer of Fox Sports.

While he spent the first six weeks of the season on the commissioner's exempt list, Jacobs was still allowed at the Green Bay facility and was able to stay on top of his conditioning, but he wasn't cleared to resume practicing with the team until Wednesday. After a full week of drills, the Packers were comfortable enough with activating Jacobs for Sunday, but the team plans to "keep an eye on him" and may not be ready to hand him his normal workload right off the bat. In the weeks to come, Jacobs shouldn't have much trouble reclaiming a three-down workhorse role, given the struggles of Green Bay's other running backs in generating production over the first six games of the season.