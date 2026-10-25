Jacobs is active for Sunday's Week 7 matchup against the Lions.

Jacobs was removed from the Commissioner's Exempt List on Monday after sitting out the first six games of the season, and the veteran running back proceeded to participate in all Week 7 prep without limitations. Reports earlier Sunday indicated Jacobs' workload will likely be watched closely as the game unfolds; however, the fact he was able to continue participating in individualized conditioning work at the team facility throughout the time he was on the CEL should leave Jacobs prepared to handle some solid volume in his first game action since the wild-card loss to the Bears in January.