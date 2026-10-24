Jacobs had his roster exemption removed by the Packers and is expected to play Sunday at Detroit, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

After missing the first six games of the season while on the commissioner's exempt list, Jacobs is now in line for his 2026 debut following a full week of drills. It remains to be seen what kind of workload he'll be able to handle off the bat, but he at least appears as if he'll be in the mix for RB reps along with MarShawn Lloyd, Pierre Strong and Kaleb Johnson on Sunday.