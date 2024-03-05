Jacobs was not among the players franchise-tagged ahead of Tuesday's deadline to do so, Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston reports.

The same applies to Saquon Barkley of the Giants, which sets the stage for the pair of high-profile running backs to be able to explore their options in free agency next week. Per Adam Schefter of ESPN, tagging Jacobs would have cost the Raiders $14.1 million, so it's not surprising that the franchise didn't go in that direction. With the likes of Derrick Henry, Austin Ekeler, Tony Pollard and D'Andre Swift also eligible to become free agents in the coming days, it remains to be seen what sort of contract awaits Jacobs in a crowded RB market, and with that in mind it's still possible he could end up re-signing with Las Vegas.