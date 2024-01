Clark tallied 44 tackles (22 solo), a career-high 7.5 sacks, two forced fumbles and three pass deflections over 17 games in 2023.

Clark had not recorded more than 6.0 sacks in a season, but he surpassed that mark in his eighth go-around as a professional. He appeared in every game the last two seasons and will turn just 28 years old in October, so he figures to remain a force upfront for the Packers.