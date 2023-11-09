Clark (shoulder) logged a limited practice session Wednesday.

Clark had to be carted to the locker room after injuring his shoulder Sunday against the Rams, so his ability to practice (albeit in limited fashion) on the first day of Week 10 prep is promising. The defensive lineman has tallied four sacks over eight games this season, already tying his total across 17 contests last year. Clark appears to have a good chance of playing this coming Sunday in Pittsburgh, but if he were to sit out, Colby Wooden could be in line for more defensive snaps.