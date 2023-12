Clark recorded four tackles (three solo), two sacks and a pass deflection in Sunday's 34-20 loss to the Buccaneers.

Clark had recorded only 0.5 sacks over his previous six appearances, but he made up for lost time in a big way in Week 15, and in the process set a new career high with 6.5 sacks in a season. He will continue playing a prominent role on Green Bay's defensive line the rest of the way.