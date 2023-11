Clark (shoulder) is questionable for Sunday's game at the Steelers, Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com reports.

Clark was limited at practice during the week, and now he's in jeopardy of missing his first game this season with a shoulder injury he sustained in Week 9 versus the Rams. If he's sidelined, 2021 fifth-rounder Tedarrell Slaton will likely start at defensive tackle in Week 10.