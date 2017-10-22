Packers' Kentrell Brice: Hurts right leg
Brice left Sunday's game against the Saints on a cart with what appears to be a right leg injury, Jason Wilde of ESPN.com reports.
Brice hurt his ankle in Week 5 against the Cowboys, but it wasn't anything serious and this likely isn't a side effect of that injury. He's a second-string safety, but with Morgan Burnett (hamstring) inactive, he's been called upon for an increased workload. If Brice can't return, expect Josh Jones to log more defensive snaps.
