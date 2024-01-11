Musgrave said Thursday that he checked out fine in his return to action in the Packers' Week 18 win over the Bears and expects to take on a larger workload Sunday in the wild-card game in Dallas, Ryan Wood of USA Today reports.

After missing six straight games with a lacerated kidney, Musgrave was activated from injured reserve ahead of the regular-season finale, but he ended up seeing the lightest snap count of his rookie campaign as the Packers intentionally eased him back into the mix. Musgrave recorded one catch for 11 yards across his nine snaps in the win over Chicago and said he felt good after absorbing some contact, so he'll presumably increase the intensity of his practice activity this week to prepare himself for more work in the postseason opener. Musgrave probably won't be asked to take on the 70-plus-percent snap shares he typically handled prior to suffering the injury to his kidney, but he could end up operating in more of an even timeshare at tight end Sunday with fellow rookie Tucker Kraft.