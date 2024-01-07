Musgrave (kidney) is active for Sunday's game against the Bears, Mike Spofford of the Packers' official site reports.

Musgrave officially has completed his recovery from the lacerated kidney that has sidelined him since he suffered the internal injury back in Week 11 against the Chargers. Considering he had his practice reps capped the last two weeks, there's a chance he's somewhat inhibited in his return to action, especially with how fellow rookie tight end Tucker Kraft has fared in Musgrave's stead. In any case, Musgrave has another chance to add to his first-year line of 33-341-1 on 45 targets in 10 appearances.