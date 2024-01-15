Musgrave caught all three of his targets for 52 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 48-32 wild-card round win over the Cowboys.

Musgrave capitalized on a blown coverage in the third quarter, as he had time to stop, turn back to the quarterback and wait for the ball to get there before easily traversing the remaining distance to the end zone for a 38-yard touchdown. Musgrave and Tucker Kraft had three targets apiece, so Green Bay will likely continue to utilize both of its rookie tight ends in the Divisional Round against the 49ers.