Musgrave was targeted four times and caught three passes for 14 yards and a touchdown in Saturday's 24-21 loss to the 49ers.

Musgrave showed his upside with a 52-yard, one-score showing in Green Bay's playoff opener, but he did not make as much noise in the finale. The rookie second-rounder put his potential on display several times early in the season before missing six games due to a lacerated kidney. He returned in a reserve role behind fellow rookie Tucker Kraft, but he did play ahead of Kraft prior to that. The two figure to compete for the top spot over the offseason, but regardless how things shake out, expect both to factor heavily in 2024.