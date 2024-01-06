The Packers activated Musgrave (kidney) from injured reserve Saturday, but he remains questionable for Sunday's game against the Bears.

Musgrave has strung together back-to-back weeks of limited listings on Green Bay injury reports as he put the finishing touches on his recovery from the lacerated kidney that he sustained Week 11 against the Chargers. If he's able to suit up Sunday, he may serve in a secondary role behind fellow tight end Tucker Kraft as the former eases back into the rigors of game action. Prior to the IR stint, Musgrave was putting together a nice rookie campaign (33-341-1 on 45 targets in 10 games).