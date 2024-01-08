Musgrave was targeted once and caught one pass for 11 yards in Sunday's 17-9 victory over the Bears.

Musgrave took the field for the first time since sustaining a lacerated kidney in Week 11, but the Packers were rather cautious with him, as he was only on the field for nine of a possible 60 snaps. Musgrave could be more active in next Sunday's playoff matchup with the Cowboys, but it seems likely fellow rookie tight end Tucker Kraft -- who played 54 snaps in Week 18 -- will continue working as Green Bay's primary tight end.